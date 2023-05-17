News you can trust since 1845
Leon McCann: League One title the only option now for Falkirk after 'failure' this campaign

Falkirk full-back Leon McCann admits the campaign has been a failure despite the club’s cup runs and second place finish in League One.

By Ben Kearney
Published 17th May 2023, 16:18 BST- 2 min read

The Bairns were trounced 7-2 over two legs by Airdrie in the semi-final of the promotion play-offs, ensuring it will be a fifth consecutive year of third tier football.

"It was embarrassing to be honest,” McCann said of the play-off capitulation. “We burst our balls all season long to throw it all away in the first 30-odd minutes of one game. The lads had a mountain to climb in the second leg, but it could have been done. It wasn’t impossible and we truly believed we could make a name for ourselves by turning it around.

“It wan’t meant to be on the day but we didn’t show the quality we have and that isn’t good enough. We can score goals and we should have on Saturday.

Leon McCann says Falkirk's season has been a failure (Pictures by Michael Gillen)Leon McCann says Falkirk's season has been a failure (Pictures by Michael Gillen)
Leon McCann says Falkirk's season has been a failure (Pictures by Michael Gillen)
“For me personally, it has been a great season and I was nearly out the door at the start of the campaign. To turn my Falkirk career around is pleasing.”

McCann is now aiming for the league title only.

He added: “That is the play-offs for you. You finish second but you still need to prove you're good enough to go up. If you win a league then you don’t need to worry about that.

“I am not interested in play-offs next season, it has to be the league title. I want our season to be done weeks before everyone else, so you can sit back and celebrate.

The Bairns lost 7-2 on aggregate to Airdrie in the play-offsThe Bairns lost 7-2 on aggregate to Airdrie in the play-offs
The Bairns lost 7-2 on aggregate to Airdrie in the play-offs

“I want it to be wrapped up early with the guarantee of Championship football. That is the only aim we can have.

“The difference is huge in terms of this season to last. But the truth is we have failed. The season is a failure. The league killed us and that is what mattered most.

