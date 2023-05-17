Leon McCann: League One title the only option now for Falkirk after 'failure' this campaign

The Bairns were trounced 7-2 over two legs by Airdrie in the semi-final of the promotion play-offs, ensuring it will be a fifth consecutive year of third tier football.

"It was embarrassing to be honest,” McCann said of the play-off capitulation. “We burst our balls all season long to throw it all away in the first 30-odd minutes of one game. The lads had a mountain to climb in the second leg, but it could have been done. It wasn’t impossible and we truly believed we could make a name for ourselves by turning it around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It wan’t meant to be on the day but we didn’t show the quality we have and that isn’t good enough. We can score goals and we should have on Saturday.

Leon McCann says Falkirk's season has been a failure (Pictures by Michael Gillen)

“For me personally, it has been a great season and I was nearly out the door at the start of the campaign. To turn my Falkirk career around is pleasing.”

McCann is now aiming for the league title only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “That is the play-offs for you. You finish second but you still need to prove you're good enough to go up. If you win a league then you don’t need to worry about that.

“I am not interested in play-offs next season, it has to be the league title. I want our season to be done weeks before everyone else, so you can sit back and celebrate.

The Bairns lost 7-2 on aggregate to Airdrie in the play-offs

“I want it to be wrapped up early with the guarantee of Championship football. That is the only aim we can have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad