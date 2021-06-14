Leon McCann joins Falkirk as Paul Sheerin's sixth new signing

New Falkirk boss Paul Sheerin has brought his total of summer signings to six with the acquisition of full-back Leon McCann.

By Ian MacLean
Monday, 14th June 2021, 9:20 am

The 21-year-old left-back has joined the Bairns after putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.

McCann began his career at Hamilton Academical where he came through the youth system.

But he didn't make the breakthrough to first-team level and in 2019 moved across Lanarkshire to Airdrie, for whom he made more than 40 appearances over the past two seasons.

New Falkirk signing Leon McCann in action against the Bairns for Falkirk last season
