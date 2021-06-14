Leon McCann joins Falkirk as Paul Sheerin's sixth new signing
New Falkirk boss Paul Sheerin has brought his total of summer signings to six with the acquisition of full-back Leon McCann.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 9:20 am
The 21-year-old left-back has joined the Bairns after putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.
McCann began his career at Hamilton Academical where he came through the youth system.
But he didn't make the breakthrough to first-team level and in 2019 moved across Lanarkshire to Airdrie, for whom he made more than 40 appearances over the past two seasons.