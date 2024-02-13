Leon McCann: I would like to extend my Falkirk stay but winning the League One title is the only thing on my mind

Falkirk ace Leon McCann is hoping to earn a new deal (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The Bairns head into a top-of-the-table clash with Hamilton Accies this Saturday, with the incentive for picking up the three points clear. John McGlynn’s side could go 11 points clear with having played a match less with just 13 games to go.

And left-back McCann says the squad are raring to go, even after having a two-week break from action due to last weekend’s clash with Cove Rangers being postponed for Scottish Cup action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Two weeks is a lot of time. We’ve had a friendly (5-1 win against Peterhead) to make sure we have been ticking over,” he said. “It hasn’t been an easy two weeks, we’ve worked hard because we need to get this title over the line.

Leon McCann joined the Bairns back in the summer of 2021 (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“It is a massive game. We aren’t shying away from that – we know how big it is. There is not point saying it isn’t. We know what is at stake. We’ve been excellent in the league and we need to keep that going into the final stretch."

Having joined from Airdrie back in the summer 2021, the 23-year-old defender has made the starting spot his own this term, and he says he has “enjoyed every minute of it”.

“I’m loving it. What we have done so far this season has been unbelievable,” he said. “So far, this has been the best season of my career by far. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. I came here with the club going through one of its worst periods and now if feels like we getting close to changing that for good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course we managed to beat the club record for unbeaten matches but it is more than that; the team spirit is something you don’t really see in football.”

McCann’s two-year deal runs out this summer, and he is hopeful of earning a new deal with the Bairns, but he says he is happy to put it on the back burner for now.

He added: “We’ll see what happens. The fans have bought into me and supported me. I am so grateful. You see people say nice things about you online and you try to stay professional. Sometimes you do have a wee peak and it does feel nice that you are appreciated and that they are wanting you to stay.