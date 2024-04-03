Leon McCann: Falkirk team now focused on creating invincible history in final five League One fixtures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Falkirk sealed promotion to the second tier last Saturday after Hamilton Accies’ draw, and they then went on to defeat Montrose 7-1 at Links Park in front of the live television cameras.

And despite the campaign not ending for another month, ex-Airdrieonians full-back McCann says the motivation is just as strong heading into Saturday’s match against Cove Rangers with invincibility on the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’ve still got so much to play for – the goal is to go the season unbeaten,” he said. That is what we want to do. It is so close and we have the opportunity to make history, to do something that most groups never get a chance to do.

Falkirk ace Leon McCann on the ball against Montrose (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

"We all want to be part of a real legacy that is remembered for a long, long time. The goal is to really make a mark in the history books of Falkirk.

"It has been such a long season. It has been mentally and physically draining but it has been so worth it. Everyone really did put everything into it to get the league title over the line.”

On the whopping seven-goal win against play-off chasing Montrose, McCann added: "It was a funny way to win the league, to actually not have even played yet, but we knew that we had to put on show for the fans that travelled up to Links Park and for the supporters watching on the tele.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The manager has been saying it all season (that we should be converting more chances) and as players we have been thinking that all season long too.

McCann celebrates in the changing room after the 7-1 victory (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

"We were due to give someone a doing with the amount of chances that we create. We could score seven goals every game – we just choose this one to piece it all together.”

McCann is one of the longest-serving members of the squad, having joined Falkirk from the Diamonds back in the summer of 2021. And having been questioned by many for making the move at the time, he believes a league winners’ medal is proof that he made the right call.