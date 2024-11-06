Leith Athletic's celebrations fascinated me, rages Camelon Juniors boss Allan Moore

Camelon Juniors boss Allan Moore (Photo: Alan Murray)

Leith Athletic’s exuberant post-match celebrations will be remembered, raged Camelon Juniors boss Allan Moore after his side’s last-gasp 2-1 loss last Saturday.

The Mariners, who slipped off top spot in the East of Scotland First Division after the home defeat, lost a 93rd minute goal to the capital visitors despite Graham Taylor putting Moore’s side ahead during the first half.

Moore told club media: “We need to take it on the chin. I don’t get why teams celebrate so much when they beat us?

"I don’t understand it and I find it a bit disrespectful to be honest. That is something that annoyed me – we’ll keep that in mind.

Leith Athletic sealed a last-gasp win over Camelon Juniors (Photo: Alan Murray)

"The celebrations fascinated me. Maybe on Thursday nights at training I’ll need to set some time aside to rehearse some celebrations when we win a game in this league...

"It is only one defeat. We’ve had a great run in the league and not made much of it.”

On the performance, he added: “It was a hard one to take – they had two shots on target and scored from both of them.

"We had the ball for a helluva lot of the game but if you don’t take chances and don’t create much to begin with then that can happen.

"I have to give the opposition the credit they are due for that. They stifled us and got behind the ball.

"The defence was the key, they lost one goal and we lost two. That means they played better than us in defence.

"Could you say that for their midfield or attackers – probably not. The defence won them the match and got them the points.

"The winner was a really bad from us. It is a silly throw in the dying minutes and one boy has managed to go past our two centre-halves and that is the bit I am annoyed about.

"The guys get praised often but that can’t happen. It cost us the game. We maybe had too much of the ball.

Promotion-chasing Camelon Juniors now host seventh-placed Blackburn United this Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of that match, Moore said: “We aren’t panicking. We’ll do the same as last week and go at them.

"You hope it falls for you. We are still up at the top-end of the league. Everyone is out to get us by the looks of it.”