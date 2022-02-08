Leigh Griffiths signs for Falkirk

Having recently left Celtic after an eight year stay, the 31-year-old, who spent a short spell with the Bairns academy as a youth player under John Hughes returns to the Falkirk Stadium.

The forward was on loan at Dundee from the Parkhead club earlier in the season but knocked back a contract from boss James McPake to keep him at Dens Park.

Head coach Martin Rennie said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to bring Leigh to the club.

(Picture Falkirk FC/Ian Sneddon)

"He’s a very talented player who has scored goals throughout his career, and I think the timing has worked out really well for both the club and the player to come in and get playing games, and I’m sure scoring goals.”

Leigh Griffiths said: “I’m really happy to be here. Martin and Kenny made it clear that they thought I could help them with the club’s promotion push.

"For me it’s about getting back enjoying football again and helping the team push up the league.”

The 22-time Scotland cap could be involved tonight against Alloa Athletic in the rearranged cinch League 1 fixture.