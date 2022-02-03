Leigh Griffiths: Ex-Celtic striker linked with Falkirk move

Leigh Griffiths has been linked with a move to Falkirk, according to the Scottish Sun.

By Ben Kearney
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 12:14 am
Leigh Griffiths' future is still up in the air after knocking back a deal from Dundee (Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group)

The ex-Celtic star is now a free agent after parting ways with Ange Postecoglou’s side.

His loan spell at Dundee was underwhelming with the ex-Scotland international scoring just three times over 14 appearances.

Reports from the newspaper suggest the 31-year-old is being offered a marquee role under head coach Martin Rennie, and would be offered almost £1,500 a week.

The Bairns opponents on Saturday Queen’s Park are also said to be interested.

A statement from the Dens Park club read: "Leigh Griffiths has left the club following the expiry of his loan deal earlier this week.”

