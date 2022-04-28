Legends' lock-in event raises over £4000 for charity

The night, organised by The Crunchie Initiative’s founder David McInally, raised £4,185 for chosen charities MND Scotland and the Chris Mitchell Foundation.

Over £2,000 will also benefit the initiative, which is now looking to help create a sensory room with the Falkirk Stadium, alongside renaming the South Stand after club legend Kevin McAllister.

Speaking to the Herald, David said of the night: “It’s fantastic to have been able to have raised so much money and that goes down to the great generosity of the Falkirk fans, who came out in big numbers like they always do.

David McInally, event organiser pictured with Brian Flynn (left), owner of Behind The Wall and Philip Mitchell (right) dad of Chris Mitchell (Pictures: Michael Gillen)

“A heap of praise has to go on to some of the brilliant people who helped out on the night. Carole Buchanan, Janice Mcfarlane, Jean Sneddon and Janice Sneddon in particular for what they did on the night with raffle tickets and other things like that.

“So many people have spoken afterwards about the event and haven’t said a bad word. I’d like to thank Brian Flynn and everyone at Behind The Wall for making it all happen too.”

Squad members David Hagen and Paul McGrillen, who have both sadly passed away were poignantly remembered with the two chosen charities representing each player.

“It was wonderful,” he added. “To have Phillip (Chris Mitchell’s dad) attend also and pass on his thanks in person was a real honour and to support two charities close to two of our now sadly passed legends just made it a perfect night.

Club legend Alex Totten, and ex-players Scott Mackenzie and Scott Crabbe with bar staff from BTW

“David Hagen and Paul McGrillen were remembered on the night in a really nice way and it was great to have some family members along to the night.

“We also of course had Chris Mitchell in our minds too and it was just a night that exceeded my expectations for how well it went.”

He added: “Raising just over £2000 for the Crunchie Initiative was an added bonus.

“The expectations have truly been exceeded and that has allowed us to look beyond just the signage for the stand.”

Supporters filled BTW on the night

McInally also revealed that as well as renaming the South Stand at the Falkirk Stadium, the group will aim to help create a sensory room due to the generosity enabling them to do so.

“We’ve bridged the gap now for the Kevin McAllister stand to become a reality now,” he explained.

“We are in a process now of selling letter sponsorship for the stand which will bring in funds too.

“Now, in conjunction with the club who have been really helpful, we are hoping to create a sensory area within the stadium.

Kevin McAllister was also in attendance on the night

“This is early doors and we are looking into the feasibility of this at the moment, but that would be brilliant if we could make it happen.

“The legacy from this campaign will hopefully bring a long-term community benefit.”