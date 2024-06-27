Leah Eddie earns recall to Scotland squad ahead of final Euro 2025 qualifiers
The defender, 23, signed for SWPL runners-up Rangers this summer after departing Hibs, and she is back in Pedro Martinez Losa’s top team having played for – and captained – the Scotland under-23s squad during the previous international break.
The Scots currently sit top of group B2 in Euro 2025 qualifying, ahead of Serbia on goal difference, with a play-off spot already secured.
Losa’s team are unbeaten so far in qualifying, with three wins and one draw while scoring 10 goals and conceding just one.
They travel to face Slovakia on Friday, July 12, before returning to Glasgow for their final group match against Serbia at Partick Thistle’s Wyre Stadium four days later.
Both matches will be shown live on BBC Scotland.
Former Graeme High pupil Eddie is joined in the squad by fellow Rangers ace, and Redding native, Nicola Docherty.
Making it up to a trio of district representatives in the squad is ex-Central Girls ace Sam Kerr, currently at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.
Eddie is one of two changes to the squad, with fellow Gers youngster Kirsty Maclean also coming back into the fold and Rachel McLauchlan and Sarah Ewens dropping out.
Because they are in a group in league B of the draw, the Spaniard’s side will next face two rounds of play-offs in order to reach Euro 2025.
Sixteen teams will compete in the finals of Euro 2025 at eight venues in Switzerland from July 2 to 27 next summer.