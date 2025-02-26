Leah Eddie and Sam Kerr invovled as Scotland suffer second Nations League defeat

Falkirk-born Leah Eddie in action for Scotland against The Netherlands (Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Scotland women suffered back-to-back Nations League defeats after letting a half-time lead slip against The Netherlands on Tuesday night at Hampden Park.

Celtic full-back Emma Lawton grabbed her first goal for her country, but the visitors hit back with second half strikes from Lineth Beerensteyn and Chasity Grant.

And that result followed on from a 1-0 opening Group A1 defeat away to Austria last Friday evening.

Ex-Central Girls star Sam Kerr started for Michael McArdle’s side in Innkreis but had to settle for a spot on the bench on Tuesday. She came on in the second half for Liverpool team-mate Jenna Clark.

Fellow Falkirk footballer Leah Eddie earned a start against The Netherlands, playing the 90 minutes, and she also got 70 minutes off the bench against Austria.

Speaking after Tuesday night’s loss, interim head coach McArdle – who was previously Falkirk FC’s academy chief – said he was proud of the team’s performance.

He said: “I was proud first and foremost. Losing the game was obviously disappointing.

"We set up with a game plan to control the game without the ball. We knew we wouldn’t have the ball for long moments, and that game plan worked for us in spells.

"However, again, it was the final third for us – we need to be more clinical with our actions. We are starting to see glimmers of an identity already.”

On the possibility of being named permanent Scotland boss, he said would "be ready right away" should the Scottish FA decide to hand him the top job.