League Two: Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith targets return to winning ways on trophy day

Despite having wrapped up the fourth tier title with relative ease, Stenny haven’t won in seven outings, drawing all of those matches with the latest being a 2-2 thriller against bottom club Clyde last Saturday.

Ahead of Saturday’s trophy lift, former Scotland full-back Naysmith said: “It is something that everyone can really look forward to seeing happen. It will be a historic day for the club.

"We want to be lifting the trophy on the back of a victory. That is the goal and I think it would be a nice time to get back to winning ways.

Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith (Photo: Alan Murray)

"The home crowds have been brilliant and the place will be packed again.”

The boss is also hoping that the Warriors’ chances will be boosted by the timely return of a handful of players who missed out last weekend due to injury.

"Mikey (Anderson) will be fine,” he revealed. “Nat Wedderburn should make the bench too which would be great. “I think the only one who will still be missing is Nicky Jamieson. That will be a boost for us. Ross Meechan just had a sickness bug last week.”

On last weekend’s draw, Naysmith was once again pleased with his side’s performance and attitude despite failing to pick up the three points in Hamilton.

Goals from Edin Lynch and Jordan Kirkpatrick turned around the game for the Warriors after Robbie Leitch’s early opener, but a Barry Cuddihy effort 19 minutes from time sealed a point for the Bully Wee.

"We were on top for spells and they were on top for spells,” he said. “But overall I was really happy with the performance.

"We played a different formation and the players took to it well – I don’t like using the word makeshift but we had guys in different positions due to the players out.

"I also gave Matty Yates and Darren Jamieson a rest and that was my call.