League Two review: History-makers and record-breakers as Stenhousemuir seal stunning trophy

Until a few weeks ago, Ochilview Park was missing one key ingredient to complete a classic Scottish stadium – a league title for the trophy cabinet. Gary Naysmith’s team have managed to mark the club’s anniversary season in the best way possible, securing a first ever championship.

League Two winners doesn’t do the story justice. It’s been way more than just your run-of-the-mill title tilt. There’s a record-breaking 12-match run of consecutive wins mid-season to remember too.

The campaign started with a fresh look to the Stenny squad after former Scotland full-back Naysmith and his assistant, club icon, Brown Ferguson gutted the previous group after a disappointing end of season run, culminating in the Warriors missing out on the play-offs altogether.

HISTORY-MAKERS: Stenhousemuir sealed their first ever league title after against East Fife last month (Pictures by Michael Gillen/Alan Murray)

Things looked promising with the likes of experienced campaigner Gregor Buchanan joining from Dumbarton with Sean Crighton going the other way while former fans’ favourite Ross Meechan returned. Crucially, after a spell of ill-fated luck with goalkeepers, the signing of Darren Jamieson as number one looked like a solid piece of business.

The season got underway with back-to-back 0-0 draws against Forfar Athletic and Peterhead. At the time, it felt underwhelming, but it was a sign of the defensive excellence that would prove key going forward.

After nine games, the first quarter saw the Warriors pick up 16 points. Not a total to be scoffed at in a notoriously tight fourth tier. The highlights included a 5-0 home drubbing of Stranraer and a late, late 1-0 win away to The Spartans, thanks to a 97th-minute James Berry effort. The Warriors sat in fourth, only three points off table-toppers Peterhead.

Now for the second quarter. Perfection. Naysmith’s side collected maximum points, putting 27 on the board to round off 2023. After being dumped out of the Scottish Cup by Brora Rangers, the Warriors bounced back in style. It’s hard to pick out a highlight.

RECORD-BREAKERS: The Warriors won 12 league matches in a row; Stenny beat Stranraer 1-0 to make it twelve (Photo: Alan Murray)

Adam Brown struck the goal of the season against Peterhead in a 2-0 home win while the team showed their never-say-die attitude, winning twice while down to ten men. Another late James Berry winner off the bench, this time against Dumbarton at the Rock, was another moment to remember.

Unsurprisingly, by the turn of the year, Stenhousemuir had surged to the League Two summit. They sat 11 points clear of nearest challengers Peterhead on 43 points. Something truly special was brewing.

The third quarter kicked off much like the second, with Naysmith’s team creating club history as they racked up a miraculous 12-match winning run. After three victories against Forfar Athletic, The Spartans and Stranraer to start the year, the record-breaking run was finally ended at Balmoor by the Blue Toon.

But once again the Warriors’ bouncebackability came to the fore. Another crucial result came the following weekend at Ochilview, with the team getting back to winning ways straight away against Dumbarton, winning 1-0.

Stenhousemuir players and coaching staff celebrate as captain Gregor Buchanan lifts the League Two trophy after a 1-1 draw with Bonnyrigg Rose at Ochilview (Photo: Michael Gillen)

This was further evidenced not long after, with Stenhousemuir bouncing back from what was without a doubt the shock result of the season across the SPFL’s four divisions. On Saturday, February 24, rock bottom Clyde, a whopping 36 points behind the leaders, defeated Naysmith’s side 6-1 at Ochilview. Simply nuts.

The following weekend then saw the Warriors round off the quarter with what was arguably their most important result of the season. They got back to winning ways again swiftly, edging out Bonnyrigg Rose 1-0 in Midlothian.

And that saw Naysmith’s men already on the brink of history as early as the first weekend of March. They sat 17 points clear at the top on 60 points – the title was certainly on its way to Ochilview, even if the natives still couldn’t quite believe it.

Stenhousemuir’s season really has been one of records, and the fourth quarter was most certainly the oddest. The Warriors notched eight draws in a row, a new SPFL record, as they edged themselves over the line.

Saturday, April 6. A date now etched into the history books. It was typical of the season that Naysmith’s men sealed the title and promotion after a third successive 0-0 draw, this one coming against East Fife at Ochilview, but the match was only an afterthought, while the jubilant post-match celebrations and pitch invasion will live long in the memory.

The party in the Wee Bar went on until the early hours of the next morning. ‘Stenny won the league at Ochiview’ was the fans’ new chant.

The second highlight of the quarter was the final home game of the season last month against Bonnyrigg Rose.

That match finished 1-1 but it was the post-match title presentation that will be remembered.

It was fitting that the likes of Donald Smillie and Terry Bulloch played their part in the official ceremony, with over 1,500 fans packed into three ends of the ground to witness a first ever trophy day.

In the end, the final quarter saw the Warriors pick up eight points from their final nine outings to round off a campaign that will go down in the history books.