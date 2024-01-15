League One title rivals make bold swoop for Falkirk trio Callumn Morrison, Calvin Miller and Alfredo Agyeman

Falkirk’s League One title rivals Hamilton Accies are looking to entice three Bairns’ stars to make a stunning switch to New Douglas Park this January transfer window, according to reports.

Lanarkshire Live Sport details that Calvin Miller, Alfredo Agyeman and Callumn Morrison, who was an unused substitute against Edinburgh City last time out, are all being headhunted by the ambitious South Lanarkshire side as they look to ramp up their chances of catching the still unbeaten Bairns.

It is understood that John Rankin’s team made an initial approach for the trio last week but that it was quickly rebuffed by Falkirk, who are currently nine points ahead in the race for the third tier title.

Eleven goal Morrison has already opened contract talks with the Bairns but McGlynn did reveal to the Falkirk Herald that he wouldn’t be “naive” about his chances of retaining the star winger, who is also attracting Premiership and English interest.