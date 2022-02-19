Cove celebrate the opening goal of the match (Pictures by Michael Gillen)

Mitch Megginson moved on 11 goals for the season when he poked home in the first half, with the outstanding Fraser Fyvie scoring after the interval to seal the three points with a calm finish.

Defender Brad McKay was sent off for an off the ball incident with ten to go in what was feisty affair – with assistant head coach Kenny Miller also sent off after the full time whistle.

Leigh Griffiths made his first start for the Bairns, after coming off the bench against Alloa Athletic last week, and he had the first half chance of the match when he looked to spring the offside trap.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head coach Martin Rennie cuts a frustrated figure on the touchline

He was called offside at the last moment as he looked to strike at goal.

At the other end the hosts went close with Fraser Fyvie’s deft header crashing off the post after a delightful deep ball into the box had the Falkirk defence at all ends.

It was an exciting start to the match with Griffiths soon after feeding in Charlie Telfer with an inch-perfect pass that the midfielder met, sending his effort into Stuart McKenzie’s reach to palm out for a corner.

Ryan Williamson was the next to provide great service, floating a cross into Griffiths’ path.

Robbie Mutch is helpless as Mitch Megginson knocks the ball home

The hitman, looking for his first Bairns goal, could only direct the ball into the keeper’s gloves.

On 13 minutes Scott Ross nearly caught Robbie Mutch out with a speculative volley from range which nearly dipped in at the last second.

Cove opened the scoring through captain Mitch Megginson on 25 minutes.

The striker managed to find space to spin in the box and fire past Mutch to give the hosts the lead.

Leigh Griffiths made his first start for the Bairns up top

He should have had a second goal when Harry Milne’s flick-on found him free in the box, but he fired over with his acrobatic attempt.

The game finally lulled after an explosive opening with both sides cancelling each other out.

Anton Dowds should have done better with a near-post header on 38 minutes after being found by Leon McCann.

Falkirk were lucky to be going into the break only a goal down with Fyvie going close on two occasions just before the break with the ex-Hibs man looking a step above anyone else on the pitch.

Ex-Falkirk boss Paul Hartley's side are top of the league, and unbeaten against the Bairns this season

Head coach Martin Rennie hooked Steven Hetherington at half time bringing on Craig McGuffie in his place.

Goalscorer Megginson tested Mutch with a powerful drive that was saved down low just after the interval.

On 64 minutes Paul Hartley’s side doubled their lead through Fyvie.

It was all too easy for the league leaders with Megginson afforded too much space to square the ball to the midfielder, who fired home.

Substitute Jaze Kabia had a glorious chance to pull the Bairns back into the game from close range but he blasted an effort well over.

With ten to go Falkirk were reduced to ten men when Brad McKay was sent off for an off the ball incident as their day went from bad to worse.

Milne should have made it three for the hosts too with Mutch making a stunning stop to deny the Aberdeen loanee who had darted into the box.

Moments later the defender had another effort at goal, this time a venomous volley was well parried by Mutch.