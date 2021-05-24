League 1 and League 2 clubs confirmed after conclusion of play-offs

Kelty Hearts beat Brechin City in the pyramid play-off final (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

In League 1 there will be just two changes from last season as League 2 champions Queen’s Park and Championship bottom side Alloa Athletic take the places of Partick Thistle and Forfar Athletic.

Dumbarton held on to their status as a League 1 club after defeating Edinburgh City in the final of the promotion play-offs while Greenock Morton avoided the drop down from the second tier when they beat Airdrieonians in the Championship play-offs.

The ten teams who will make up the 2021/22 League 1 are: Airdrieonians, Alloa Athletic, Clyde, Cove Rangers, Dumbarton, East Fife, Falkirk, Montrose, Peterhead and Queen’s Park.

Meanwhile, Brechin City have lost their status as an SPFL club after losing to Lowland League champions Kelty Hearts in the final of the pyramid play-off.

The Angus side are expected to join the Highland League next season meaning the only change to the Lowland League will be the one season addition of Rangers and Celtic B teams.

It looks like being another tight season in League 2 as Stenhousemuir’s new look side seek promotion under Stephen Swift, but will face stiff competition.