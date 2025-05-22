Lava Cup looks to go out with a blast in Falkirk as FFIT champion the benefits

A charity football tournament being held at The Falkirk Stadium this weekend will coin in cash for two local charities.

The prestigious Lava Cup – which is a seven-a-side invitational for over-40s which takes place every year in Scotland – was a huge success last year, helping to raise over £3,000, which was split between Strathcarron Hospice and Falkirk's Mental Health Association. This time around, Maggie’s Forth Valley and Andy’s Man Club will benefit. No fewer than 20 teams, four more than last year, covering nine nations taking part - will feature in games of 12 minutes each - with local interest coming via the Falkirk FFIT T8 squad.

The 20 teams will split into four sections of five, with the top two in each group qualifying for the knockout quarter-finals. The third and fourth placed teams in each section will play for the Ice Plate, or secondary cup, with the four squads finishing bottom of their group also playing off for a trophy.

The event is aimed at boosting players’ physical health and mental wellbeing, with invitees always including two teams of players who usually have no access to football. Teams always have the chance to meet up again with opposition squads to play matches at a later date.

The Falkirk Foundation’s FFIT T8 team kicked off their Lava Cup campaign last summer with a match against German giants Eintracht Frankfurt (Photo: Garry F McHarg/FOCAL Scotland)

Speaking ahead of Saturday, Falkirk Foundation’s Dougie McCallum – who helps organise the tournament alongside event founder Marc Boal and fellow foundation pal Ian Mitchell – hailed the benefits of the competition.

“We’d all be sitting in the house with a packet of crisps if we weren’t doing this," McCallum explained. “It is something we all really look forward to every year now and it giving the guys a real drive because they all want to play in the tournament.

"We could easily pick a team that could probably win the cup but it isn’t about that – we’ve selected a mixed group of 14 that allows those who need to benefit the most from it to get that opportunity.

“During the week there has been a great buzz about the place. Four year ago the tournament was pretty much in a public park in Aberdeen and now it is fully fledged international tournament with all the bells and whistles.

"It’s been brilliant to have the cup in Falkirk and it is great for the town with so many people coming to visit this weekend. It is a professionally-run thing.”

You can donate via this link: https://shorturl.at/vTgGc