Lava Cup 2024: Popular over-40s football tournament raises over £3,000 for local charities
The prestigious Lava Cup – which is seven-a-side invitational for over-40s which takes place every year in Scotland – was once again a huge success this year, helping to raise over £3,000, which will be split between Strathcarron Hospice and Falkirk's Mental Health Association.
Teams from Iceland, Portugal, Germany, Netherlands, Northern Ireland, Orkney Islands, Isle of Lewis and England all took part in the cup alongside the likes of Falkirk Foundation’s own FFIT team.
Marc Boal, tournament organiser, reckons the cup has once again managed to go one better than last year.
"The whole day was a resounding success. We’re at £3,000 for the two charities thanks to raising £2,000 on the day and the rest via our JustGiving page,” he said.
"To have managed to bring in so much for two local causes is fantastic and we did the same last year at Bo’ness.
"To see so many people from so many countries come together and enjoy the tournament was amazing.
"We don’t set up the cup for nothing; we have five main pillars that we strive for with the charitable fundraising coming first.
"The four other things that also characterise the tournament for me are the mental health benefits, the physical and inclusion side of things, networking opportunities between the teams and the remote access.
"The latter basically describes how we invited two teams from remote areas who don’t have access to football over 40. The cup gives them a chance.”
A seniors return tournament will take place in Reykjavik in November 2024, with a number of teams in Scotland and the UK taking part.
And Boal also confirmed that due to the success of this year’s competition, an agreement is already in place for next year’s Lava Cup to take place at Falkirk again.
He added: “I have to thank Falkirk FC. They went over and above and gave us a massive discount. Falkirk FFIT’s Dougie McCallum and Iain Mitchell have also been so helpful and have made all of this happen. The cup also has brought so much money into the local economy.”