Latest news from East Stirlingshire, Bo'ness Athletic, Dunipace and Camelon Juniors

East Stirlingshire manager Pat Scullion faces opening day league trip to Hearts B (Pic Alan Murray)

The 2024-25 Scottish Lowland Football League fixtures unveiling handed East Stirlingshire an opening trip to Hearts B on Friday, July 26, kick-off 7.45pm.

And the ’Shire this week landed an away tie against Motherwell B in the SPFL Trust Trophy first round on the midweek of July 30 and 31, with the winners hosting East Kilbride or Celtic B in the second round on the midweek of August 13 and 14.

At the Falkirk Stadium on Tuesday, ’Shire continued their pre-season with a 2-1 friendly success over Hill of Beath Hawthorn thanks to goals by Greig Spence and Ryan McLean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the East of Scotland Football League, this week’s announcement of the opening fixtures of 2024-25 saw first division Bo’ness Athletic paired with Kirkcaldy & Dysart for their league opener at Newtown Park on Friday, July 26, kick-off 7.45pm.

On Saturday, July 27, Dunipace have a Premier Division opener at home to St Andrews United, kick-off 2.30pm; while in the first division Camelon visit Heriot-Watt University, kick-off 3pm.

In the teams’ latest pre-season friendlies, Bo’ness Athletic recorded a thumping 8-0 home success over Easthouses Lily Miners Welfare last Friday night, thanks to goals by Weir (4), Ogilvie (3) and MacDonald.

Athletic, who were hosting Burntisland Shipyard after we went to press on Wednesday, visit Broxburn Athletic for a friendly next Tuesday, July 16, kick-off 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club this week appointed former Kelty Hearts midfielder Stephen Husband as their player/assistant manager to gaffer Willie Irvine.

Dunipace drew 1-1 at home to Kirkintilloch Rob Roy in a friendly last Saturday, with ’Pace’s goal coming via Kieran Anderson.

Strikes by Jordan Herron and Zsombor Toth then gave ’Pace a 2-1 home friendly win over Crossgates Primrose on Tuesday.

This Saturday, Dunipace are away to Dundee North End in a friendly, kick-off 2pm. They are at home to Fauldhose United next Tuesday, kick-off 7.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad