'Last season is in the past' - Falkirk forward Jordan Allan wants to kick on after pre-season friendly double

The 24-year-old forward, who joined the Bairns last January from Clyde, netted a double in Tuesday’s night 2-1 over Civil Service Strollers – in what was the team’s first pre-season outing.

"It was a good start for me, to get 45 minutes under my belt and to score two goals,” Allan told the Falkirk Herald. “The two young boys (Scott Honeyman and Pearse Carroll) picked me out perfectly to be fair. The first one was a great cut back and the second one came from a ball in behind. All I had to do was finish them off and I managed to get good touches and find the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was nice to see the younger boys make a real impact because they are in the team for that reason – they have quality and are good enough. When they get their chance they need to show what they can do and they certainly did that. It is the same for myself, I just need to show what I can do. They got an early goal so it became about us trying to break them down. We stuck at it and got our rewards later on in the game and I managed to play my part.”

Jordan Allan celebrates drawing Falkirk level against Civil Service Strollers (Pictures by Michael Gillen)

Allan struggled for minutes last season, only playing for the full 90 minutes on the final day of the campaign against Peterhead. But he is now only looking forward despite his frustrating start to life at the Bairns.

"Last season is done with,” Allan said. “We had a really poor end but that is gone. The focus is on now and this season. I need to keep pushing myself in training and take my chance when it comes.”

Allan scores his second goal - which was a late winner

Brad Spencer was among the new faces who started