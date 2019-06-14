Last of Paul Hartley's signings leaves Falkirk as Paul Paton joins Dunfermline

Paul Paton has joined Falkirk's rivals Dunfermline.

The defensive midfielder was one of only five contracted players to stay on at The Falkirk Stadium after last season's relegation to League One, but has departed this morning.

Paul Paton. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The Bairns agreed to let the 32-year-old Northern Ireland international go, and he will stay in the Championship with Stevie Crawford's side.

PLAYER PROFILE: Paul Paton

It marks a complete wipeout of Paul Hartley's signings at the club. The former boss recruited 17 players last summer and seven in January but none are now under contract at The Falkirk Stadium.

Paton was one of the more successful of the signing spree despite a slow start to his career at the Bairns. He played 35 times last term.

His departure will free up more wages for Ray McKinnon to utilise in his re-shaping of the squad, which now has only seven signed players including goalkeeper Robbie Mutch and injured striker Aiden Laverty.