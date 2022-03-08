Last-gasp heartache for Warriors as they lose to league leaders Kelty Hearts

Nathan Austin chips David Wilson at the death (Pictures: Michael Gillen)

On the ten minute mark the hosts had a decent shout for a spot kick when Thomas O’Ware looked to handle the ball while clearing a low cross, but the calls were waved away.

Then moments later, Tam Orr was unlucky to have the ball swiped away from his feet when he was about to pull the trigger after a slipped through pass from Ross Forbes.

Kieran Ngwenya last-ditch defending saved what looked like a certain goal.

Michael Tidser controls the ball for Kelty

The league leaders weren’t without their chances too, after a flurry of early crosses they had their first decent effort on 18 minutes when Aflie Agyeman shot from a tight angle and forced David Wilson into a superb stop down low.

Jamieson was then tested next when attacking full back Adam Corbett’s cross nearly dipped in over Jamieson, catching out everyone on the pitch.

In a match that ebbed and flowed, Wilson then made another decent stop keeping out Max Kucheriavyi’s effort.

Kelty were having a good spell in the Warriors third of the pitch and Daniel Finlayson should have scored a free header at the back post on the half hour mark.

.Boss Stephen Swift and assistant Fraser Wright were gutted at full time

Ex-Dunfermline winger Joe Cardle showed his quality with a trademark curling effort from 25-yards, shaving the post as it flew past the goal.

Stenhousemuir began to sit further back with each passing move and they were lucky to go in at the break level, with Jamie Barjonas’ strike one minute before the whistle being forced wide by the busy Wilson in goal.

Orr was inches away from giving the Warriors the lead in the second half after just one minute. He drove in from a wide area and skinned the defender before shooting narrowly wide of target.

St Johnstone loanee Kucheriavyi was having an influential game in the hole and he put wide another decent chance for the away side after finding a way through a solid Warriors backline.

Michael Anderson battles for possession in midfield

On the hour mark hitman Nathan Austin came on for Kelty and he nearly made an immediate impact, using his skill to go past Sean Crighton and go one-on-one - luckily for the hosts he lost his footing thereafter on 70 minutes.

Callum Yeats made two stunning last-ditch tackles to deny Kelty’s continued attacks in the final 15 minutes as the Warriors held their own against Kevin Thompson’s side.

But with just moments left, Kelty broke the Warriors hearts scoring a last-gasp winner.

Austin was the man of the moment as he drove past the Stenny backline and delicately chipped Wilson to keep the league leaders well on track to pick up the cinch League 2 title - as for the Warriors, they now face a massive game against Edinburgh City on Saturday.

Austin celebrates his late winner

Teams

Stenhousemuir: David Wilson, Adam Corbett, Sean Crighton, Nicky Jamieson, Callum Yeats, Ross Forbes, Michael Miller, Nathaniel Wedderburn, Michael Anderson, Thomas Orr, Robert Thomson.

Subs: Adam Brown, Cammy Graham, Ross Lyon, Spencer Moreland, Jordan Tapping, Darren Christie, James Lyon, Graeme Smith, Declan Hughes.

Kelty Hearts: Darren Jamieson, Ross Philp, Daniel Finlayson, Kieran Ngwenya, Thomas O’Ware, Michael Tidser, Jamie Barjonas, Joe Cardle, Alfie Agyeman, Max Kucheriavyi, Kallum Higginbotham.

Subs: Nathan Austin, Robbie McNab, Botti Biabi, Thomas O’Reilly, Douglas Hill, Reis Peggie, Ross Donaldson.