Last-gasp Dyes goal sinks Mariners in local derby clash

Goals from Iain Smith, Ryan Millar and a double from veteran striker Andy Rodgers sealed the three points for the away side, who currently sit in conference X, two tiers below premier division Camelon.

After a frantic opening to the match in front of a decently sized crowd, the deadlock was broken just after the half hour mark when Joe Bevan was sent through and he finished well to put the home side in front.

They were well in control at that point and had the Dyes on the ropes, until out of nowhere a lofted cross to the back post was nodded home by winger Iain Smith to level the tie just before half time.

Syngenta players celebrate Ryan Millar's last minute goal to win the match

It could have been Gordon Wylde’s side leading, with two big chances one-on-one being passed up against a leaky Mariners defence.

After the interval the away side began to take ownership of the ball on what a really tough pitch to play on, with hailstones thundering down.

Veteran hitman Andy Rodgers showed his class on 50 minutes poking home in the box to put Syngenta 2-1 up after a well-worked move.

However this lead only lasted a minute, with Camelon driving straight up the pitch and scoring through Bo’ness Athletic loanee Callum Sheridan.

Callum Sheridan scored and assisted for the hosts

He finished well to give his side a fighting chance in the tie, and the attacking midfielder was the bright spark for the Mariners.

In a game that was littered with poor defending from both sides the goals kept on coming.

Rodgers grabbed his second when he met a cut-back free at the edge of the box with ten minutes to go to put the away side back in front.

However, Johnny Harvey’s side weren’t done yet and Kyle Sampson replied again, much like before moments after kick off.

Veteran forward Andy Rodgers scored twice

But in what was just about the last kick of the game, Syngenta ensure they would take the three points, scoring a last-gasp winner.

Ryan Millar rounded goalkeeper Jacob Welna and scored to put the Dyes top of the group, basically through with their goal difference allowing second-placed Tranent Juniors to win on Saturday and it not to matter – unless there was a seven goal swing.

The drama didn’t end with the referee conferring with his linesman before awarding the goal.

As for Camelon, the match summed up their season so far.

Camelon boss Johnny Harvey before the match

Syngenta boss Gordon Wylde praised his striker Rodgers afterwards saying: “It was a typical cup tie and was good to see how we coped with it and where we are as a side.

"Everyone at this level would like to have any Andy Rodgers type player and we are very lucky to have him.

"I’m sure Camelon would even want him to be honest.

"To be honest in the first half they were the better side.

"In the second half we dominated it for large spells.

"If we want to go up the leagues, we need to cut out the basic mistakes and tonight showed that.”

Dyes boss Gordon Wylde on the touchline

While Camelon manager Johnny Harvey lamented the overall performance.

He said: “It wasn’t great, we can’t make excuses because we didn’t win enough battles out there.

"At the end of the day we got what we deserved.

"I believe this team should be so much better than they are the moment.