Lasswade defeat 'deeply frustrating', admits Falkirk Rugby Club ace

Falkirk RFC suffered a 27-18 defeat against Lasswade at Sunnyside last Saturday in the Scottish National League Division 2, moving them down to fourth in the table (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk RFC’s director of rugby Kenny Grieve admits his side’s 27-18 home defeat by Lasswade was a “deeply frustrating” one – having been denied a bonus losing point last Saturday late on.

The Sunnyside outfit are no fourth in the tighly-contested Scottish National League Division 2 table after the loss, with the Midlothian visitors having scored a controversial last-gasp try.

"It was one of them, you don’t want to blame the referee but it wasn’t the right call in our opinion,” Grieve said. “He’s called an advantage that just wasn’t on and they have gone on to grab a bonus point win from it, taking away the point we would have gotten too.

"It was a deeply frustrating afternoon for us. We know that the league is different this year in terms of it being tighter, you will see everyone lose a handful of games, but we know that we can do better. If we want to be up there at the end of the season then we need to perform week in week out.”