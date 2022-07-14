'Larsson-esque header one I'll remember for a long time' - says goal hero and former Hoops starlet Aidan Nesbitt

The former Celtic academy player notched up the winner on Tuesday night in the Bairns’ 1-0 Premier Sports Cup pool victory and played a key role in creating chance after chance for the hosts in the first half.

“We were so good early on,” said the 25-year-old. “In the second half, we needed a bit of luck and we got it.

“To be honest, after missing all of those chances before scoring, it felt like it could be one of those days. That just shows the change from last season across the board.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(Picture: Michael Gillen)

“As a club, the last few years have been horrible, so we need to build on this. We can't dwell on last season.

“Getting in 1-0 up was huge because we could have a chat with the manager and look at how we could win the game.”

The playmaker joked that his header was one that Celtic legend Larsson would have been pleased with himself back in the day.

“It was a great ball from Leon McCann and it was a Larsson-esque header, if I say so myself,” Nesbitt said.

Hibs players didn't challenge this goal from Aidan Nesbitt but it was eventually disallowed

“He was an idol for me growing up and, well, I don’t score many goals like that, so if get the chance to say I replicated him, I am throwing it in.

“I was delighted with it, especially after missing that earlier chance at an open goal.”

The Bairns’ win over Lee Johnson’s Hibs side sees Falkirk top group D after two matches played.

Following their first home match of the new campaign under boss John McGlynn, Nesbitt added that he and his teammates won’t be taking their foot off the gas.

Aidan Nesbitt misses an open goal before scoring the opener later on in the first half

“That was our first home game so we have set out a marker now on how we need to play,” he said. “It gives the boys confidence, and when you play the way we did, the crowd gets right behind you.

“For me, and a lot of the other boys, it really makes a difference.

“The gaffer is so articulate in how he works, and you can see that in a short period we have learned so much, but we need to continue this.

"He’ll make us think we are playing Barcelona when we play Bonnyrigg.