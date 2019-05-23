Larbert Round Table backing for Warriors Family Fun Day

Stenhousemuir FC have received a donation towards Sunday's Warriors family fun day extravaganza.

Members of Larbert Round Table dropped in on some of the community coaching at Ochilview last night to hand over the bumper cheque for £500.

The annual event is hosted at Stenhousemuir's ground this Sunday and includes a dog show, fairground, football tournament and bubble football.

There's also a chance to see the new season's kits of Stenhousemuir FC which will be formally launched in an online video tomorrow.

The fun gets underway at 1pm.