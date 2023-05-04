Kyle Ure: Falkirk footballer name-checked as 'next Callum McGregor' after helping Celtic lift Scottish Youth Cup trophy

Kyle, 17, who is the son of East Stirlingshire legend Derek Ure, played a key role in Stuart McLaren’s youth side in Scottish Youth Cup final triumph at the National Stadium in Glasgow’s southside on Wednesday night.

The 11-goal thriller was Celtic’s 16th Youth Cup win, and a first for Scotland under-17 youth-level cap Ure, who was named man of the match for his performance in the middle of the park.

Speaking to club media after the match, he said: “It’s an unbelievable feeling to lift the trophy, and it was a great night overall. The boys are just absolutely delighted. We stuck together as a team throughout the match, and got what we deserved by winning the cup!

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 03: Celtic's Kyle Ure with the trophy during the Youth Cup Final match between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden Park, on May 03, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group)

“Friends, family and people from the academy were all here to watch us tonight. Hopefully, we can help inspire the younger ones to go on and do the same.

“It was just a great night that I will remember for the rest of my life.

“It was frantic, and quite a weird game to play in. None of us have ever played a game like that We went behind early on, and we had to stick to our game plan, stick to the way we play. I felt like we did that really well.

“We scored some great goals. We just need to tidy up on small defensive details that will take us to the next level. That’s not just about the defenders, but throughout the entire team.

26-08-2022. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. East Stirlingshire v Hearts B. Lowland League. Derek Ure.

"Whether that be the way that we press, the structure of it and communication. Everything that is involved in defending as a team, we will work to become better at.”

Skipper Ure was heralded for his performance on the night by BBC Sportscene pundit Richard Foster, who likened his display to that of Celtic’s first-team captain and Scotland star Callum McGregor.

Ure said post-match: “To look up to a player like Callum McGregor, who is such a role model, the way he plays, the way he conducts himself, to have the captain of your club play in the same position as you, of course it is who you aspire to be like.

“We know what is expected of us. We want to move up to the B team and then to the first-team. We want to play in our style and not change that.

KRAKOW, POLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: Callum McGregor of Scotland runs with the ball during the UEFA Nations League League B Group 1 match between Ukraine and Scotland at Stadion im Jozefa Pilsudskiego on September 27, 2022 in Krakow, Poland. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)

"Our attacking play at times tonight was unbelievable. We scored six goals, and they were of a really good standard. I thought the boys were very good on the ball. We were brave, we stuck to our style and got what we deserved in the end.”