Kinnoull 2-2 Dunipace: Stunning strikes as ’Pace draw in Perth

Dunipace manager Danny Smith

’Pace went ahead early on when Caleb MacNeil thrashed the ball in from the edge of the box.

Kinnoull equalised straight away through Patrick Brown after a poor kick by ’Pace keeper David Kane, before a penalty was awarded to the home team for Jordan Herron’s foul and Kane made amends for his earlier error by saving the spot kick.

Then came ’Pace’s second stunning goal when David Grant cut in from the right touchline and sent a brilliant left footed shot into the far corner.

But Kinnoull earned a point thanks to Ben Ragan’s goal on 75 minutes.

Dunipace assistant manager Alan Moffat told the Falkirk Herald: “We scored with two great strikes. Caleb cut inside and has hit a bit of a worldy.

"And David Grant has used his strength, he’s great at what he does. He was on his weaker side as well and he’s produced a great finish, two outstanding goals.

"I don’t think 2-2 was a fair score. We’re disappointed we never won the game.

"We had a right few chances in the first half and could have been a few up by half-time."

Dunipace, fifth with seven points from three games, host Leith Athletic in the league this Saturday with kick-off at 2.30pm.