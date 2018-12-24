Kinnaird Primary net new football kits

sKinnaird Primary football team is ready to kick off the New Year with brand new football strips thanks to CALA Homes (West).

The team, which consists of primary six and seven pupils, has received new kits from the homebuilder.

The homebuilder have sponsored the primary school team for the past ten years, and marketing manager Suzie Farrell said: “It was brilliant to visit the school, meet the football team and see the big difference new strips will make.

Lynne Vint, headteacher at Kinnaird Primary School, said: “We would like to say a big thank you to the team at CALA Homes (West). The children are delighted with their new strips. Next season will be off to a flying start thanks to the new kits.”