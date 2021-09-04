Kilmarnock v Falkirk preview: Bairns skipper Steven Hetherington tells the Falkirk Herald he is keen to bounce back after first league loss

Steven Hetherington, left, in action against Queen's Park last Saturday (Pic by Michael Gillen)

League 1 Falkirk are priced as high as 6/1 to topple Championship outfit Killie in the SPFL Trust Trophy second round clash at Rugby Park, kick-off 3pm.

“Kilmarnock are a good team,” Hetherington said. “Obviously they’ve just come down from the Premiership, they’ve kept hold of a lot of good players.

"Some other players have been recruited very well also.

"So it will be a tough test for us but it will give us a good guide of where we’re at as well.

"If we do what we’re good at I think we can maybe come away with a win.”

The Bairns go into the tie having suffered their first league defeat of the season in a 1-0 home reverse against Queen’s Park last Saturday.

Hetherington added: "I’ve thought about it a lot since Saturday and I think we’ve spoken about it as a group as well.

"I don’t think there was a lot missing. I just think it was one of those games where things just didn’t go for us that have been.

"Obviously we’ve been scoring quite a lot of goals in games and I’d be worried if we’d come away from the game on Saturday having not created much and been beaten or not played well and been beaten.

"Then I think you start to think: ‘Where are we at here?’

"But I think we still played really well. We moved the ball well first and second half, we created a lot of chances that we probably should have put away.

"There were a couple of offside goals, the bounce of the ball off the post and missing a penalty. I just think that in front of goal it never really went for us.

"On another day we could have scored two or three and I think if we’d won the game no-one could say we didn’t deserve to win it.