Kilmarnock 3-1 Falkirk: Killie deservedly book their place in third round of SPFL Trust Trophy

Fraser Murray shoots home the killer third goal (Pic by Roddy Scott/SNS Group)

Aidan Nesbitt scored Falkirk’s goal with a fine individual run and shot after seven minutes to equalise Fraser Murray’s third minute opener from a Daniel Armstrong pass.

But Killie bossed most of the rest of proceedings and progressed comfortably with second half goals from Jason Naismith and Murray’s second.

Falkirk manager Paul Sheerin said: “They came at us and started the game well.

Jason Naismith scores Killie's second goal against Falkirk

"We were caught in the headlights a bit and they got their goal.

"But I thought our response to losing the goal was really good and we were a bit braver on the ball and better in possession.

"I was pleased with the last 10 minutes of the first half but in the second half we lost our way a wee bit.

“They will learn from that and that is what we will use it as.

“It could have been more in the second-half and there were a few cutbacks they probably will think they should have done better with.

“We just need to dust ourselves down and go again.”

With the game poised at 1-1 after 27 minutes, Killie had a ‘goal’ disallowed as captain Euan Murray turned a cross in with his hand.

Chances were flowing at either end, with home debutant Oli Shaw having a shot deflected just wide.

It was 2-1 Kilmarnock on 54 minutes when Naismith shot home low after a fine pass by ex-Bairn Blair Alston.

Jamie Wilson had a shot blocked by the home keeper before Killie’s Liam Polworth somehow headed wide from a Fraser Murray cross.

Falkirk sub Ben Hall narrowly avoided scoring an own goal when he turned a cross just wide, before Brad Lyons missed a sitter from a Polworth pass.

After a Mackenzie Lemon mistake let in Shaw, Bairns keeper Paddy Martin rushed out to block.