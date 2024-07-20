Key duo may miss out on Buckie Thistle trip, reveals Falkirk boss John McGlynn

Falkirk boss John McGlynn (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk boss John McGlynn says six points – and a glut of goals – from the Bairns’ final two Premier Sports Cup Group B matches is the requirement if they want to reach the round of 16 of the league cup competition.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And with the 62-year-old confirming that he had “no funds” to bring in any additions heading into the Championship campaign, progression could open up some much-needed funds for PFA Manager of the Year award winner, who is currently dealing with an injury-crisis.

"We’ve still got our injuries,” he said ahead of the Buckie Thistle trip. “Callumn Morrison’s knee has flared up and he might be a doubt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Aidan Nesbitt has got a problem with his toe so he may be a doubt. At this time, I have no funds to bring in any new players. That is where we are at.”

Trio Leon McCann, Coll Donaldson and Tom Lang are also still out for an unspecified period of time.

On the lay of the land in Group B, with Falkirk currently sitting in third on three points ahead of matchday three, level with four other sides.

"It is definitely not over,” McGlynn said after the 1-0 Ayr defeat midweek. “We probably are looking for Dundee United to beat Ayr United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve got to look after ourselves first and foremost. Unfortunately, we need ourselves and Dundee United need to travel up to Buckie.

"The travel and the whole occasion is an added challenge. The pitch might not be so good, the facilities may not be what we are used to, home advantage in general may tell.

"Whereas, Ayr United have Buckie at their place in their final match. They will know exactly what they have to do and I think at the moment they probably have the advantage.

"We could end up going into the final match on the same amount of points. It could could come down to goal difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boss added: “We know what we need to do – the target was nine points. We have a derby against Stenny too so that is another match that brings its own challenges.

"But six points from the two games is what we need to pick up now. We’ve managed to watch Buckie when they were at Stenny. We had the game covered and we can work from that.

"It isn’t our normal level of analysis and content but we have have given the guys more than enough. We know that we really are wanting to not only win the game but score as many goals as we can – but there is no divine right to do that.”