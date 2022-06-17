Kevin McAllister Stand opening: Devoted Chelsea fan aids Crunchie Initiative cause

The Bairns take on Kilmarnock next Friday night in the first pre-season friendly of the campaign, with the match also hosting a grand opening event to celebrate the soon-to-be named Kevin McAllister Stand, in honour of the Bairns’ player of the millennium.

James Goodgame, an avid football fan from Milton Keynes, purchased the letter ‘T’ as part of a package that will see his letter proudly face pitchside, with the funds raised also going toward a sensory room project.

He also travelled to the Falkirk Stadium on Tuesday night to meet McAllister in person and see his sponsored letter.

Chelsea fan James Goodgame travelled up from Milton Keynes to meet Kevin McAllister and see the letter he sponsored through the Crunchie Initiative (Photos: Michael Gillen)

Speaking to the Herald, the 46-year-old told us of how he wanted to honour ‘Crunchie’ for his time at Stamford Bridge club.

“I basically heard about the initiative through it just popping up on Twitter and it brought back a lot of memories from when I was a kid.” Goodgame said.

“When I was around 10-years-old, he played for Chelsea and I was living just down the road in Fulham.

“Back then he really was one of my heroes. I’d class myself as die-hard Chelsea supporter – I am not just following the players who are at the club now, but all of the guys back then too.

James Goodgame received this message from the Crunchie Initiative on Tuesday night at the sponsorship event

“I just want ex-players to know that they are still appreciated I suppose, and this is great way to do that.

“We had a large Scottish contingent at the time with the likes of Pat Nevin, Joe McLaughin and Doug Rougvie.

“Kevin was a tricky winger, but you knew he was one of those players who would always try and give everything.

“Being a youngster back then, it felt like he was trying for you. He was the person I wanted to be when I was at that age.”

Chelsea fan James Goodgame with his sponsored letter 'T' alongside Bairns lifetime ambassador Alex Totten

McAllister made 106 appearances for Chelsea over a six year period, scoring seven times before returning to Falkirk for a second spell.