Kerse United in Scottish Cup final with Knightswood at Airdrie this weekend

Grangemouth-based Kerse United have their moment in the sun this weekend when they contest the Scottish Cup final.

The under-14s are up against Knightswood BC at Airdrie’s Penny Cars Stadium on Saturday during a showpiece weekend of youth football.

The team, based at Little Kerse saw off Glenbrae Colts in the semi-final 5-3 with goals from Aidan Keating, Cameron Sharp, Finlay Godfrey and a double from Euan Wilson at Dunipace in March.

They have warmed up well for the final with a 3-0 triumph over Kilsyth earlier this month followed by a weekend win over Scotland BC 2-0 at Hamilton Palace and David Wilson’s team are raring to go for their next trip to Lanarkshire.

They also saw off Braehead Dundee Riverside and Hampden Weir, Glenburn and Spartans en route to the final.

Kick off on Saturday is 2pm. Entry prices for the game: £5 for adults, £2 for concessions.