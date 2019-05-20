Kerse United 1 Knightswood 1: Trophy to Grangemouth after Youth Cup final penalty shoot-out Tense Scottish Cup win on penalties for Kerse United

Kerse United landed the Scottish Cup after a nerve-jangling final against Knightswood YC in Airdire.

Luis Vieira struck the decisive spot-kick to edge the Grangemouth-based side 3-2 after the match finished 1-1 in normal time and extra-time.

Scottish U14 Youth Cup Final Kerse Utd V Knightswood FC. 1-1 AET, Kerse win on penalties, 18/05/19 at Excelsior Stadium, Airdrie

IN PICTURES: Kerse United 1 Knightswood YC 1

Goalkeeper Thomas Kay was awarded the man of the match for two brilliant penalty saves and proving a solid foundation for the light blues in them later stages and in extra-time.

Kerse started brilliantly, but were under the kosh for the second half. They held out and slipped behind onpenalties before Vieira’s cool final kick gave them the trophy.

Euan Wilson was the main Kerse attacking outlet in the early stages with lung-bursting runs down the left side of Airdrie’s pitch.

He earned a corner that Cameron Sharp should have done better with, sending a tame at goal that was easily gathered by Connor Keaney.

He made amends just five minutes later when again Wilson burst from his own half and caught the Knightswood defence out. Heading left he was supported soon after by team-mates in the middle and a clever cut-back to Calum Watson who unselfishly tapped across the box for Sharp to slam in the opener.

Wilson, the goal provider, had the ball in the net three minutes later utilising his pace again but he was flagged offside and a healthy Kerse lead was denied.

The Grangemouth side were in control until the break – though Knightswood forward Nick Pilkington should have done better with a one-on-one breakway but was denied by the excellent keeper Kay.

Knightswood fought back and went close through David Duffy whose ambitious effort hit the crossbar.

But the Glasgow side was not to be outdone and forced extra-time after concerted pressure on the Grangemouth team, defending with a high-line to keep the pressure all in the United half. It paid off three minutes from time when Kerse’s throw was returned with aplomb and dispatched at the second attempt by Cieryn Fisher.

Kerse defended well and Kay gathered from three further chances and ensured the additional period for the re-grouped Kerse side.

However the additional time couldn’t separate the sides and they moved to nerve-wracking penalty kicks.

It started badly thoguh, Knightswood went ahead then Cameron Sharp saw his effort saved. Kay was beaten a second time before Warren Furness gave Kerse a chance with the second penalty, but Kay would not be beaten again.

With the scores on penalties poised at 2-1 to Knightswood Duffy’s spot-kick was saved by United’s man of the match, then Aidan Keating levelled.

Knightswood captain Reece McAteer blasted his spot-kick over from the spot, but Liam McGuinness couldn’t take advantage and Keaney stopped his shot and kept Knightswood in it.

But Kay stepped up when it mattered and saved the fifth leaving Vieira the opportunity tio win it for Kerse – and he did, slotting the ball cooly under Kearney for the cup.

Kerse coach David Wilson said: “Thanks to Stevie Barr of Little Kerse – our sponsors.”