Kerse United recorded the greatest win of the club’s short history on Sunday as they progressed to the under-14 Scottish Cup final at Dunipace.

Goals from Aidan Keating, Cameron Sharp, Finlay Godfrey and a double from Euan Wilson gave the local side victory over Glenbrae Colts from Paisley.

Kerse made a flying start when Sharp’s free kick was spilled by the Colts keeper, and Keating was first to react and open the scoring three minutes into the Westfield action.

Glenbrae hit back from a penalty after a clumsy challenge in the box, but Kerse retook the lead midway through the half when Liam McGuinness’ free kick was met by Keating, and although the initial effort was well saved, Wilson was on hand to slide home the rebound.

The Colts hit back again almost immediately, as Kerse failed to clear a corner and the ball was volleyed high into the net at the back post. Then just before half time a 40 yard wind assisted free kick from Glenbrae cannoned of the bar, and it was a Colts striker who reacted quickest to head the Paisley side into the lead for the first time.

Playing with the wind in the second half, Kerse made a positive start again and got back level when Godfrey smashed the ball home after a corner from Wilson. Calum Watson was denied from a free kick that was touched onto the post by the diving Glenbrae keeper, and Wilson was unlucky when his shot across goal missed at the far post.

Kerse took the lead for a third time from a direct effort with 15 minutes to go, as goalkeeper Thomas Kay’s clearance evaded the Colts defence and Sharp sprinted clear before lobbing the onrushing keeper. Mason Binnie went close with a curling effort as Kerse tried to increase their lead, and finally did with nine minutes remaining. A great through ball from Sharp sent Wilson clear, and he smashed the ball past the keeper from the edge of the box and sent United into the final.

Kerse United: Thomas Kay, Finlay Mason, Mason Binnie, Warren Furness, Luis Vieira, Calum Watson, Euan Wilson, Ryan Brown, Nathan Baird, Adam Cathcart, Aidan Keating, Evan McHugh, Liam McGuinness, Cameron Sharp, Finlay Godfrey.