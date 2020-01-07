Kelty Hearts 2 East Stirlingshire 2: Derek Ure’s side hold Barry Ferguson to first league draw of season

Sean Brown’s 81st minute equaliser completed the Shire’s comeback in a thrilling encounter at New Central Park. The Shire’s comeback marked Kelty Hearts’ first league draw of the season, which could have easily been their second loss.

Derek Ure’s side started the match on top as they pilled the pressure on the Kelty backline but couldn’t get an early goal.

Their fortunes soon changed as Kelty took an early lead thanks to a great finish from Scott Linton. A fantastic ball was played over the top of the Shire defence as Linton’s shot on the half volley flew over keeper Jamie Barclay and into the net.

Despite the setback, the Shire kept up their early pressure as their top scorer Jamie Dishington drove a low shot towards goal but Kelty stopper Ben Mackenzie easily collected.

The Shire’s pressure ultimately came to nothing as the referee pointed to the spot following a skirmish in the box during a Kelty corner gifting them an opportunity to double their lead. Linton duly obliged, firing the ball to the left of Barclay and securing his second of the match.

Linton’s strike jolted the match into action with bookings raining in as both sides turned up the physicality.

The Shire finally got a reward for their pressure as Brown backheeled the ball into the net five minutes before half time. The goal came after some great play down the left-hand side as Bobby Barr’s cross caused trouble in the Kelty box and Brown punished Barry Ferguson’s

side.

Continuing to pile on the pressure before the break, the Shire almost had an equaliser but Mackenzie got his hand to a wild shot and directed it wide. The second half, in contrast to the action packed first, took a while to get going but burst into action when it did.

The Shire took control of the game as they pressured Kelty for an equaliser in a tense second half. The tensions boiled over when Callum Tapping appeared to elbow Thomas Reilly in the face in an off the ball incident earning the Shire defender a caution.

His team’s leveller finally came on the 81st minute when the ball broke free for Brown who stroked in the leveller.