Kelty Hearts 1-5 Falkirk: Five-star showing from Bairns as they record sixth successive victory

The Bairns later start (5.30pm) saw them come into the League 1 fixture knowing that they had to win to regain top spot after Hamilton Accies victory earlier on – and they did so comfortably in the end.

Liam Henderson netted a quick-fire opener for the visitors after just two minutes, heading home in the penalty box from a pinpoint Brad Spencer corner kick which was right on the money.

After the goal, it was actually the Fife outfit who looked more comfortable in the opening stages, with the Bairns unusually being reserved to the ones chasing the ball rather than having the bulk of the possession.

However, Kelty Hearts didn’t really trouble Sam Long during this spell and the next chance fell to Falkirk with Aidan Nesbitt forcing Kyle Gourlay into a fine stop down low after neat hold-up play from Ross MacIver.

John McGlynn’s men then had the chance to double their advantage when Callumn Morrison was adjudged to have been fouled in by the box by Kelty Hearts’ player-boss Michael Tidser.

The winger then stepped up and fired his penalty into the bottom right-hand corner with 20 minutes gone at New Central Park.

Falkirk had a third goal soon after when Coll Donaldson’s volley on the edge of the box was spilled by Gourlay, who misjudged the bounce of the ball, allowing Morrison to help bundle the over the goal-line.

It was the visitors who were in total control by this point, and Morrison nearly grabbed a first half hat-trick when Nesbitt found him over the top – with his effort on the angle just missing the far corner.

Kelty Hearts did grab a goal back just before the interval, and it was the cracker. Dundee United youngster Lewis O’Donnell took down a clearance on the edge of the box and fired home a stunning volley into the top corner.

In the second half, Falkirk looked to add to their advantage and they went close on a number of occasions before finally restoring their three-goal advantage.

On 73 minutes, MacIver was rewarded for another excellent display up top when he was on hand to covert on the rebound after Alfredo Agyeman’s effort was pushed back into play by Gourlay – who actually did well in the second half to keep the score down.

The fifth goal for Falkirk then came seven minutes later when Nesbitt found space on the edge of the area to fire home from distance, rounding off another superb away day for McGlynn’s men.

Teams

Kelty Hearts: Gourlay, B. Owens, O'Ware, F. Owens, Walker, Lyon, O'Donnell, Tidser, Cunningham, Bavidge, McCluskey.

Subs: Daramola, Johnston, L. Owens, Cameron, Moore, Campbell.

Falkirk: Long, Lang, McCann, Henderson, Donaldson, Morrison, Spencer, Nesbitt, Yeats, MacIver, Ross.

Subs: Allan, Agyeman, Oliver, Bisland, Lawal, Honeyman, Walker, Sinclair, Hogarth.