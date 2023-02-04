Kelty Hearts 1-2 Falkirk: Bairns banish bogey team status with crucial comeback win

The Bairns 2-1 victory in League 1 over John Potter’s side saw substitute Rumarn Burrell net a stunning stoppage-time winner.

The hosts opened the scoring on the half hour mark through Kallum Higginbotham, with the Falkirk defence failing to deal with a set-piece.

In the second half, John McGlynn’s side dominated but didn’t find a way to until the 79th minute, when recent signing Jordan Allan tapped home in the six-yard box.

04-02-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. KELTY. New Central Park. Kelty Hearts FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2022 - 2023. Matchday 24. SPFL cinch League One.

Then in the final moments of the match, Leon McCann picked out Burrell at the back post and he took a touch and fired home across Darren Jamieson.

“There wasn’t any silky soccer today,” boss McGlynn said of the performance. “It was a scrappy game. We dominated the second half from start to finish and overall we deserved to win the game.

"Rumarn’s (Burrell) finish was different class and he has came on again and scored – he he certainly given us food for thought.

"It is a big result for us. Dunfermline would have been looking at our result thinking we were dropping points but we managed to win it.

"We had to find a way to win and we did. I am delighted to be able to send another big, big travelling support home.

"It will keep building as we win more football matches. Fans will keep turning up.”

Falkirk now travel to Alloa Athletic on Tuesday night on league duty.

