Kelty Hearts 0-1 Falkirk: Bairns not at their best but edge out Fifers to move 17 points clear at top of League One

24-02-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. KELTY. New Central Park. Kelty Hearts FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 25. SPFL cinch League One.:.

Tom Lang’s first-half effort was enough to seal the three points for John McGlynn’s Bairns, rounding off a perfect week with three victories out of three against Hamilton Accies, Montrose and Michael Tidser’s side.

And thanks to Accies’ home 2-1 defeat to Alloa Athletic, the gap at the summit has now extended to a whopping 17 points with just 11 matches now remaining.

On the day, it was the hosts who got off the a flying start, with Aberdeen loanee Aflie Bavidge forcing Nicky Hogarth into a smart stop in the opening minute of play.

The Falkirk goalkeeper then made another key save after six minutes when he rushed out and managed to somehow divert Ross Cunningham’s shot wide.

But despite not being at their best, the Bairns took the lead after 22 minutes from a well-worked corner kick routine.

Centre-back Lang grabbed his fourth goal of the campaign when he headed home from close range at the back post from Calvin Miller’s lofted cross.

The Bairns could have doubled their lead before the break when Ross MacIver saw a header crash off the bar from another corner kick.

But they went in level at the break, crucially with a man advantage after Craig Johnston was sent off on 45 minutes for an altercation with Leon McCann.

In the second half, Falkirk dominated but couldn’t find a second goal. Substitute Ethan Ross created a couple of decent chances, including one that saw Aidan Nesbitt fire wide, but in truth it wasn’t the Bairns at their best.

Lang could have grabbed himself a second goal from a corner kick but Kyle Gourlay did well to claw the ball away from danger when it look destined to hit the back of the net.

And Kelty Hearts could have levelled with three minutes to go when Bavidge found himself free at the back post but he was caught in two minds whether to cross or shoot and the chance was lost.

Teams

Kelty Hearts: Gourlay, Paterson, Thomson, Lyon, Johnston, Cunningham (McGlynn 67), Tidser, L Owens, O'Donnell, B Owens, Bavidge.

Subs not used: McCluskey, Biabi, McAllister, Shearer, Garvie, Campbell.

Falkirk: Hogarth, Lang, McCann, Donaldson, Spencer, Agyeman (Nesbitt 61), Tait (Henderson 87), MacIver (Shanley 87), Oliver, Bisland, Miller (Ross 61).

Subs not used: Long, McGinn, Yeats, Mackie.

Goal: Lang (22’).

Referee: Peter Stuart.