Keelan Adams reveals biggest difference he's had to contend with since making Falkirk move

Falkirk star Keelan Adams has revealed the biggest difference he has noticed since making the step up from the Lowland League to the Championship – and it probably isn’t what you would first expect.

The right-back, 22, who was playing with ninth tier Glasgow University only two season ago while working as a barista, earned a move to the Bairns after impressing John McGlynn during his time at Cumbernauld Colts – and he has shone so far in the second tier after making the step up to full-time football.

There is no doubt Adams has already shown his athleticism and ability on and off the ball for the Bairns, but he admits one thing he is slowly building up is his communication on the park with his team-mates, who never stop talking.

"I've been saying to a couple of my mates and stuff, the communication at this level is so much better, so much clearer, and everyone's speaking all the time,” Bairns’ player of the month Adams said. “It is easier to focus because everyone's onto you all the time. When I played in the lower leagues, the communication wasn’t anywhere near the what it is like in the Championship. I had to depend on myself previously whereas now I now a team-mate is always with me.

Falkirk star Keelan Adams (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"I always knew that I was good physically. I had my pace, I had my height, I had my strength. So I'd probably say it's the concentration and the communication that I am focusing on. I think I have been playing really well. I managed to play well at centre-back and now I am in my actual position.

"It is so much easier because I am playing with such good players. Playing matches has helped as I it gave me instant belief and it helped me settle this summer.

Adams, who joined up with the Bairns in the summer after spending another six months at Cumbernauld Colts on loan, added: “Some of the boys were saying that they didn't really realise what I was about until I actually started playing the games.

"Maybe sometimes my strengths don't show as much in training. Mind you, I knew that I had to come in absolutely flying, be the fittest, be one of the best trainers to get my chance.

"I also think the team plays to my strengths. I can push on when I am at full back. Even at centre-back, we're quite an open team, and my pace is a big asset.”

Meanwhile, looking ahead to this Saturday’s SPFL Trust Trophy trip to local rivals Stenhousemuir, Adams was keen to not play down the important of the competition.

He said: "We know that it is a trophy that we can go and win, so we're going to go into it wanting to win the game to get through to the next round.

"We've got a big squad, so I think it'll be good to see some of the players who are maybe not getting as much game time, maybe come on and show what they're about as well, and show that it's not just about the team on the pitch - it is going to be down to the whole squad over the whole season.

"We don't want to be complacent and slip up early on and be out of it. We want to be in those latter stages. We want to be in the semis and then push on into the final and have a trophy at the end of the season.”