Keelan Adams on making Lowland League leap to Championship and 'stuff of dreams' start

Falkirk defender Keelan Adams on making the step up from Lowland League outfit Cumbernauld Colts to full-time Championship football.

Keelan Adams reckons Falkirk’s Championship opening double-header is the “stuff of dreams” for a new player to look forward to after joining the Bairns proper this summer.

The right-back, 22, joined John McGlynn’s side from Lowland League outfit Cumbernauld Colts last February on a two-and-a-half-year deal, but he headed back to the Broadwood team on loan for the remainder of last season.

And having now made the move to full-time football, Adams, who was playing with ninth tier Glasgow University only two season ago, can’t wait for the competitive campaign to get underway with Falkirk kicking off the SPFL league season live on BBC Scotland against Queen’s Park before travelling to rivals Dunfermline Athletic on matchday two.

The Bairns also host Premiership side Dundee United in their opening Premier Sports Cup group B match next Saturday before travelling to Scott Brown’s Ayr United the following Tuesday night.

"It is the stuff of dreams. To play on the TV and then play in a big derby match,” Adams said.

“No game is going to be easy in the Championship. Every game will be hard.

“I am relishing it and looking forward to it. I haven’t experienced playing in front of big crowds.

“But even on Saturday, at a friendly, we had a good following and that drives you on.”

Adams has already made an impact during pre-season, grabbing an assist on Saturday against Dumbarton after coming on as a second-half substitute.

He also started and played the full 90 minutes in a closed-doors opening friendly against his old side Colts last midweek.

And he reckons that he has already managed to get up to the level of his full-time teammates who are used to a gruelling pre-season.

He added: “I signed in January and went out back on loan to Colts but I was in training with the guys when I could.

“When I was going in I was getting to know the boys and that helped because it wasn’t something totally new in the summer.

“I’ve obviously went full-time and I have really enjoyed it so far. I know the guys well now and I feel pretty comfortable.

“Making the step up to this level is always something that I truly believed I could do.

“The intensity is a real step up. The guys around you set really high standards and you can’t slack or drop off even at training.

“It is admirable actually, the amount of work that the professionals do is probably something you don’t realise.