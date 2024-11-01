Keelan Adams on Falkirk first goal aim and finding training 'tougher' than Championship matches

05-10-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Ayr United FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 9. Keelan Adams 20 shot.

Breakout star Keelan Adams has revealed that Falkirk's training sessions are so competitive that he is finding them tougher than actually playing matches in the Championship.

The ex-Cumbernauld Colts ace, 22, has shone since the start of the season - making the right-back spot his own in the Bairns’ team despite making the step up from the Lowland League.

“I feel so lucky to have come into a group where the dynamics were already in place," he said of his time at the club so far. “It has helped me massively – I have settled in so quickly.

From the off, I was invovled in all the conversations and there is a real buzz about the place. It is a joy to come in everyday and it a bit wild too.

"There is a real enthusiasm to train well and it is really competitive. You want to be in the team to play in front of the fans. Like the home games are hitting like 7,000.

“I sometimes feel like training is harder than actually playing in the games. That shows what the standard is like in training. The games in training against the guys sometimes feel like the toughest.

"It is genuinely mad knowing the support we get week in week out, home or away. There are so many things that drive you on at this club. There is a feel good factor.

“I am still getting used to how big Falkirk is as a club. After the Celtic game, I was out with my family at a restaurant and I had a fan come up to me wanting a picture and people are turning around thinking I am somebody famous!

“I am staying humble. I want to keep learning. Before pre-season, I never thought I would be a starter straight away. I need to keep playing well or Finn (Yeats) won’t let me back on.

"Don’t get me wrong – I was confident but I was targeting breaking into the starting eleven by Christmas time. I’ve grabbed my chance with both hands.”

Heading into this Saturday's home match against Greenock Morton, Adams admits a first Falkirk goal in on his mind, having gone close in recent weeks.

The Bairns sit four points clear at the top of the table after last weekend's 2-1 win over rivals Dunfermline Athletic.

He added: “My assists have dried up a little and I am still after my first goal too. I thought I had it at the (Partick) Thistle game. I had a couple of big chances.

“I’d love to score in front of our fans, 100 per cent. The gaffer actually mentioned a couple of weeks ago ‘any chance of a goal’ and it has stuck in my head.

“For a full-back, I am having so many shots and it feels like it is close. The next game is what everyone says. I’ll get it!”