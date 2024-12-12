Keelan Adams: Falkirk full-back scouted by Rangers and a host of top UK clubs including Leeds United

Falkirk ace Keelan Adams celebrates scoring for the Bairns (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Rangers are just one of a handful of clubs keeping tabs on flying Falkirk full-back Keelan Adams, according to reports.

The 23-year-old, who has excelled at right-back for the Bairns this season in the William Hill Championship, is subject to interest from the Ibrox giants and a number of clubs across the UK including Swansea and Leeds United.

Rangers News details that Philippe Clement’s backroom team have sent scouts to watch Adams on “multiple occasions” throughout the season – and a Rangers’ representative watched last Saturday’s 3-0 win over Raith Rovers.

In-form Adams has grabbed three goals and five assists from his 23 outings in all competitions this season for the Bairns, making the starting spot his own after impressing in pre-season at centre-back.

Falkirk ace Keelan Adams in action against Celtic winger Luis Palma (Photo: Michael Gillen)

It has been a meteoric rise for the ex-Hearts youngster, who has made his way up the pyramid, playing for West of Scotland outfit Glasgow University as a student before playing with Cumbernauld Colts in the Lowland League.

Adams spent the second half of last season back on loan at the Broadwood team after signing for the Bairns on an initial two-and-a-half-year contract.

Falkirk firmly in control

If any club approaches Falkirk this January transfer window – they will be looking at a hefty fee to have a chance of convincing the Bairns’ board to part with the talented full-back.

Adams has already extended his contract with the club, adding on an extra year last month to add “a little bit more protection” for Falkirk as they chase promotion to the SPFL’s top flight.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald previously, manager John McGlynn confirmed: “Keelan could be anything, absolutely anything. He's obviously been a late developer.

“He is a level-headed boy, educated. He has got all the attributes to go higher. It was a two-fold deal for us and for him, absolutely.

"It is a reward for Keelan and obviously helping protect ourselves. Somebody could come in for him in January and offer us a pittance.

“Once you get into the summer and you've only got a year left in your contract and you're counting down, nine, ten months, it can become worthless.

"So we have given ourselves a little bit more protection.”