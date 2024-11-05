Keelan Adams extends Falkirk contact after stunning start to Championship campaign

02-11-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Greenock Morton FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 12. Goal Falkirk, Keelan Adams 20.

Breakout star Keelan Adams has signed a one-year contract extension with Falkirk following his stunning start to the William Hill Championship campaign.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Cumbernauld Colts full-back, 22, has made the starting right-back spot his own since pre-season, impressing in the league and during the Bairns’ Premier Sports Cup quarter-final run.

He signed for John McGlynn’s team midway through last season before being loaned back to the Lowland League for the remainder of that campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Keelan came in and hit the ground running, he’s been absolutely different class, and this is his reward,” boss McGlynn beamed.

“Every Falkirk fan who’s watched any game will have witnessed how quick he is down that right-hand side.

"He’s assisted goals, and at the weekend he finally got a goal of his own.

"It’s great for him and I’m sure every Falkirk fan will be delighted that we’ve got this done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s one who can definitely go on and play at a higher level and I’m delighted that I’ll be working with him for a little bit longer.

“It’s another great move by the club on the back of Ross MacIver, Calvin Miller and Aidan Nesbitt also extending their contracts recently.”

Adams has played every minute of second tier football so far, scoring his first Falkirk goal last Saturday during the 6-0 win over Greenock Morton.

On his time at the club so far, he said: “I feel so lucky to have come into a group where the dynamics were already in place.

"It has helped me massively – I have settled in so quickly.”

Keelan Adams on his first Falkirk goal: READ MORE.