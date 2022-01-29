Keaghan Jacobs joins Falkirk on loan
Experienced Livingston midfielder Keaghan Jacobs has joined the Bairns on loan until the end of the season, and the 32-year-old has earned a place on the bench for today’s cinch League 1 match against Montrose at Links Park.
Having only featured for the David Martindale’s side three times this campaign, the Lions club record appearance holder joins up with former manager/team mate Kenny Miller.
Head Coach Martin Rennie was pleased to add the South African to the squad, saying: “We are very happy to be adding Keaghan to our squad.
"He is a tough tackling central midfielder who can drive the team forward and offers additional steel.”
Livingston boss Martindale admitted to the club’s website he would have liked to have kept the midfielder, but understood his wishes to seek game time.
He said: “Keaghan has asked to get out on loan to play more football and I totally understand where he is coming from.
“He has been very unfortunate the last couple of seasons and missed a considerable amount of football.
"He is in the latter stages of his career and as much as I would have liked to have kept him for the remainder of the season, I have to be fair with Keaghan and do what’s right for him.”