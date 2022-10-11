Kai Kennedy: Rangers loanee eyes up Bairns starting spot after bench performances

The winger picked up a hernia-related injury in training during the summer but he recently returned, coming off the bench against Dunfermline and Clyde.

On Saturday against Peterhead, he came off the bench again in the second half to set-up a goal and score one himself in the comfortable 4-0 victory.

“I’ve been working really hard off the pitch as I have never had an injury before like this,” Kennedy said to the Falkirk Herald. “I was out for a long period compared to any other I have had in my career so far and it has been a new experience for me.

“I know every single time I come onto the pitch and make an impact I get closer to starting matches so I need to keep playing well.

“All I can do is work hard and in the last two games I feel like I have done that while also helping kill off the matches in a sense.

“Against Peterhead I thought I did really well and assisted Juan’s (Alegria) goal and got one myself. I am taking that one as my goal even if I don’t actually see it on paper, it just opened up for me and I managed to catch it really well.”

Kennedy, 20, was previously on loan at Raith Rovers last year and made 19 appearances for the Stark’s Park club as they secured a Championship promotion play-off spot under John McGlynn.

08-10-2022. Picture Michael Gillen. PETERHEAD. Balmoor Stadium. Peterhead FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2022 - 2023. Matchday 10. SPFL cinch League One. Third goal Falkirk, Kai Kennedy 73.

He explained that he believes playing under the 60-year-old is the best place possible in his mind to improve as a player.

“When I was at Raith Rovers I loved it and it was probably one of my best spells in football so far,” he added. “He is brilliant and me being here is down to him. I wanted to play under him again because it suits my play style down to tee.

“It will take time to get to that next level and the start of the season could have been better but we are hitting form now. The gaffer is always on you and he makes sure you improve as a player. He doesn’t take poor standards.

