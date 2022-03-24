Kabia aims to play key role

The Irishman has started off his spell at the Bairns on fire but recently found it tougher going after being unable to shake off a niggling injury which saw him out of action for a while.

Speaking to the Herald, he said: “I want to play week in week out and contribute to the team in any way I can.

“Thankfully I managed to get back scoring again and I need to do that now until the end of the season. I’m feeling fit and 100% again after some injury problems.”

Jaze Kabia is mobbed by his teammates after scoring against Dumbarton (Picture: Alan Murray)

Of the match, the Cork-born 21-year-old added: “We controlled the game from start to finish and I didn’t feel nervous at any point in the match.

“The control we had was great and it allowed us to feel really comfortable.

“It was the perfect performance from us.”

The opening goal came from a Stephen Bronsky mistake that allowed Kabia to fire home into an open goal.

“I was delighted to get back on the scoresheet,” he said.

“I anticipated him heading it back as Leigh Griffiths did a great job of taking the attention away from me and onto him.

“He didn’t have much choice and I managed to put it past the goalkeeper.

“On that sort of pitch, the hardest part was actually to score, even with an open goal.

“The second was a brilliant goal from Charlie Telfer and he is a top lad, the type of guy you want to play alongside.

“We have the players to play that type of football and the rotations and interchanges are what we need to do every match.”

With just seven matches left in the league campaign, he says the three-point gap to fourth-placed Queen’s Park is one that can be easily overhauled by head coach Martin Rennie’s side.

He said: “We need to keep doing what can do.

“No doubt when the last game of the season comes, we will be breathing down their necks at the very least.

“The fans can get equally as frustrated as we do after poor results, but we need to just do what we can to try and get into the play-offs.

“What happened before is gone now. We can’t change it.