Junior Bairns Christmas coaching day with Falkirk FC first team players

More than 100 members of the Falkirk children's supporters' club met their favourites this week.

The Junior Bairns, in association with the Great Mariner Reef, held their coaching day with the players - and management - of Falkirk FC.

Junior Bairns coaching day. Picture: Scott Louden.

Youngsters were put through their paces by the first team in a series of drills with the chance to score on the Falkirk Stadium pitch, before meeting Santa and stopping off for autographs with the first-team in the south stand.

Lee Miller, Falkirk co-manager, brought his family along too and told The Falkirk Herald: "It's super to see. The Junior Bairns is always a cracking day and the boys love getting involved in it.

"There's a graet turnout with more than 100 kids here. this is what Falkirk's all about for me, I grew up with it and know what the club is all about and this is it.

"This is a massive part of what both David [McCracken] and I are trying to do here - we are trying to keep the fans and club together and close with the community. It's been a brilliant day."

Junior Bairns coaching day. Picture: Scott Louden.