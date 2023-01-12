News you can trust since 1845
Juan Alegria: Rangers recall striker from Falkirk loan

Rangers have recalled Juan Alegria from his loan spell with Falkirk, ending the Columbian’s spell at the club.

By Ben Kearney
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

The striker, 20, played 18 times for John McGlynn’s side, scoring on six occasions, while also grabbing three assists in his short time at the club.

Alegria previously spent time on loan at Partick Thistle last campaign and will now return to Rangers B side, who play in the Scottish Lowland Football League.

He joined the Ibrox side from Finnish outfit FC Honka for a six-figure sum back in 2021, although now he may be on the move away from the club back to his homeland.

Juan Alegria was a fans' favourite despite his short time at the Bairns (Pics by Michael Gillen)
The striker offered something different up top compared to Rumarn Burrell & Gary Oliver
Alegria scored six times for the Bairns with the most recent one coming against QOS
