John McGlynn: Win against Livingston would put 'severe pressure' on rest of Championship to catch us

John McGlynn reckons three points against William Hill Championship title rivals Livingston would put “severe pressure” on the ability of the rest of the division catch his high-flying Falkirk side.

The Bairns head to West Lothian on Saturday for the game of the day in Scotland, with David Martindale’s team six points behind the table-toppers after 13 matches played in the second tier.

And that means a victory for Falkirk would open up a nine-point gap at the summit – leaving a considerable amount of catching up to do for the chasing pack including recently-relegated Livingston.

“I don’t think the league will be won or lost on Saturday, but we’ve certainly made a good start with the position that we are in, and we want to stay there,” McGlynn said.

09-11-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Airdrieonians FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 13. John McGlynn.

“We go there with a lot of confidence after our start to the season. We are playing with a freedom and fluidity. We are in a good place. We have players still to come back.

“I am sure David (Martindale) will have his team equally fired up and prepared for the game. People at Livingston understand that if we win then nine points is significant at this stage.

“It is a great opportunity and one we need to grab with both hands. Livingston won’t want to that to happen and I suppose no one in the league wants that to happen.”

He added: “Livingston play a lot more than they did previously. They are still tall, there is a 6ft 2in catchment you need to hit to walk in the door!

08-10-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Livingston FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 6. Finn Yeats 2 and Cristian Montana 26.

“They gave us our toughest game in the league so far. They have a Premiership team basically. They have experience across the team.

“There is a long way to go but a win could give us a real boost. It would be put the rest of the teams under severe pressure to catch us up. Teams will take points off each other.

“It is the game of the day. Neutrals will be keeping an eye on it. It will get a lot more coverage than it usually would with no Premiership card on.

“And our team always tend to rise to these sort of occasion.”

14-09-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. AIRDRIE. Albert Bartlett Stadium. Airdrieonians FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 6. Falkirk second goal, Sean Mackie 26.

Meanwhile, boss McGlynn confirmed that Sean Mackie was close to returning to the Bairns’ squad, with the left-back likely to take up a spot on the bench this weekend.

“If he doesn’t make this Saturday then I am sure he will be available next week,” he revealed. "He is not far away and he might make the bench.

"We haven’t lost anyone from last weekend and other than Sean we aren’t expecting anyone else to return.”